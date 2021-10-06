Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.