Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

