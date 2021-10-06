Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.
NYSE:NUE opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
