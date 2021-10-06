Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

