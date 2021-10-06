Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Update

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 163,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

