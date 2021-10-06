Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

