Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period.

NMS remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

