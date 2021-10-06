Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.89 and last traded at $123.40. Approximately 1,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.89.

NUVCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

