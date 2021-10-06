nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.26% of nVent Electric worth $118,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 839,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,863. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

