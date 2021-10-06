O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,610 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises 8.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of O-I Glass worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

OI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 818,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.