O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

OIIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 60,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,631,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

