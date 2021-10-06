Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $69.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $254.85 million and $69.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

