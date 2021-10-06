OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

