Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 10,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 997,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.