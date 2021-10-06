Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 10,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 997,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.54.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
