OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

