Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $15.84 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $15.84 million and $1.73 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

