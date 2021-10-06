Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 17,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 90,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

