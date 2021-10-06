Oikos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5,581.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 192,065,849 coins and its circulating supply is 181,931,139 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

