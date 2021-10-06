OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $487,444.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $487,444.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,146.05 or 0.99787764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00463789 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,383,962 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

