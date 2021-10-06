Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Short Interest Update

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OLK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 177,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 690,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

