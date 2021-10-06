Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 927,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 3,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

