Olyseum (OLY) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $33,597.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.