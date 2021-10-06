Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OMEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEG. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

