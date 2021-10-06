Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $140.54

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.54, but opened at $146.30. Omega Flex shares last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

