Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Down 11%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares fell 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. 27 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.