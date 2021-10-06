Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.47 million. Omeros posted sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $111.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $163.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities increased their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

OMER stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 50,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,977. Omeros has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $446.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $3,284,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

