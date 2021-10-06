HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities raised their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,977. Omeros has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. Analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Omeros by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,533,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 529,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 163,306 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.