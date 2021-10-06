HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.36% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities raised their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.
Omeros stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,977. Omeros has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Omeros by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,533,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 529,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 163,306 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
