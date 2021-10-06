OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $113,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 5,235,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,453. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

