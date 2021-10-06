OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 23,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 6,753,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

