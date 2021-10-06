OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,915,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yum China by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.