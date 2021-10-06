OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:OTMP traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,522. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £63.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.36.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.