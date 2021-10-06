OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:OTMP traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,522. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £63.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.36.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.