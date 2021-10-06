Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $996,268.31 and $73,552.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

