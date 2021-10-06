OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 4,985,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

