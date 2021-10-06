Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 92,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.