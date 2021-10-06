Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

KMX stock opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

