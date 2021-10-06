Oppenheimer Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerstein Fisher bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Vonage by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,673,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 723,683 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vonage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 4,749,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 666,521 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,825,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 678,335 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

