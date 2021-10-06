OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,494.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $75,494.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

