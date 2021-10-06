Orbit Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $408.12 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $408.12 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.
About Orbit Chain
According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “
Buying and Selling Orbit Chain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
