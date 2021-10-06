Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.5 days.
Shares of OCLDF stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $10.26.
About Orica
