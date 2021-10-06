Orient Overseas (International) Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $54.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $54.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $48.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $131.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

