Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0028 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $834,628.29 and approximately $67,038.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00113509 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002504 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

