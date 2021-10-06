Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.64% of Orla Mining worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $188,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of ORLA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,416. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.67 million and a PE ratio of -32.40.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

