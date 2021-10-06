O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 42,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 58,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

