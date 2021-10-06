Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 130,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 169,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

