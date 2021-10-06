Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 316,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Otter Tail stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 90,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

