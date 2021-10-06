Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 247,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

