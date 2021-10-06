Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $330,146.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Oxen has a market cap of $32.49 million and $330,146.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,173.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.10 or 0.06467050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00327766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.44 or 0.01115460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00098438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.58 or 0.00519420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00362906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00276193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005282 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,513,751 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.