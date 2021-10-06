Oxus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oxus Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OXUSU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.