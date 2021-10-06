Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Oxygen has a market cap of $135.15 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,133,375 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

