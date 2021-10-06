Oxygen Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $135.15 million and $1.31 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,133,375 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

