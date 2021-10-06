PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. 20,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

